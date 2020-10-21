WWE’s The Bump: Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Lilian Garcia, Diamond Dallas Page & More

Featured above is the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton and her crew return to host the show following a wild episode of Monday Night Raw on the road to this weekend’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Also on this week’s episode are interviews with NXT North American Champion Damian Priest, longtime ring announcer Lilian Garcia, Smackdown’s brand new “messiah” Seth Rollins, and a special appearance from Diamond Dallas Page, who has been far more associated with AEW since its inception.

WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET on the WWE Network and various digital platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.