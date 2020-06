Kayla Braxton and the gang are back for an all-new episode of WWE’s The Bump, featured above.

Joining the panel this week was Nia Jax, ahead of her Raw Women’s Championship match this Sunday at WWE Backlash, as well as Shayna Baszler, the newest NXT re-signee Drake Maverick, Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, and NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor.