WWE’S The Bump: The Undertaker Hypes Final Farewell Plus Sasha Banks, Dominik Mysterio & More

Featured above is this week’s brand new episode of WWE’s The Bump.

Kayla Braxton and her crew return to break down a stacked Survivor Series weekend, plus exclusive interviews with Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Nickelodeon’s Juanpa Zurita, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff and Dominik Mysterio.

Plus, the immortal Undertaker Mark Calloway swings by for a rare visit ahead of his “Final Farewell” this Sunday night on the WWE Network. Check out the entire show above. WWE’s The Bump drops on YouTube and digital platforms every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET.