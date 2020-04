Featured above, this week’s all new, super-stacked episode of WWE’s The Bump features a sit-down interview with Triple H ahead of the upcoming 25th Anniversary celebration on Friday Night Smackdown.

Plus, several Superstars including Nia Jax, Daniel Bryan, Brie Bella, and veteran announcer Lillian Garcia. We even hear from recently released former 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, as he competes in the Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament.