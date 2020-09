Kayla Braxton and her crew return for an all new episode of WWE’s The Bump, with a whole lot to talk about just three days removed from Clash of Champions, and four days prior to NXT TakeOver 31.

Triple H himself shows up this week to preview the entire NXT TakeOver event, plus interviews with the Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly, Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, and photographer Hiram Garcia, the man behind The Rock’s upcoming photo book.