WWE’s The Bump: Trish Stratus, Jerry Lawler & Mick Foley Relive WrestleMania Moments, New Day, Sami Zayn & More

Featured above is this week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump, featuring a huge panel of Hall of Fame guests.

The Canadian legend Trish Stratus discusses her top spot on WWE’s recent list of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time, Jerry “The King” Lawler revisits his infamous WrestleMania debut against Michael Cole, and Mick Foley talks about his iconic hardcore match against Edge.

Also on this week’s show, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods stop by to hype up their Raw Tag Team Championship defense next Sunday at WrestleMania, Sami Zayn, Carmella and more!

WWE’s The Bump drops every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET on all major social media platforms, the WWE Network and Peacock.