WWE
WWE’s The Bump: Trish Stratus, Jerry Lawler & Mick Foley Relive WrestleMania Moments, New Day, Sami Zayn & More
Featured above is this week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump, featuring a huge panel of Hall of Fame guests.
The Canadian legend Trish Stratus discusses her top spot on WWE’s recent list of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time, Jerry “The King” Lawler revisits his infamous WrestleMania debut against Michael Cole, and Mick Foley talks about his iconic hardcore match against Edge.
Also on this week’s show, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods stop by to hype up their Raw Tag Team Championship defense next Sunday at WrestleMania, Sami Zayn, Carmella and more!
WWE’s The Bump drops every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET on all major social media platforms, the WWE Network and Peacock.
AEW
Updated Schedule Of Weekly Professional Wrestling Television & Streaming Series
Schedule effective Monday, April 12, 2021.
MONDAY
AEW Dark: Elevation
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
ROH Wrestling TV
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE
WWE Monday Night Raw
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
TUESDAY
NWA Powerrr
Time: 6:05 PM ET
Watch: FITE
AEW Dark
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
WWE NXT
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
WEDNESDAY
Limitless “The Road”
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV
MLW Fusion
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
AEW Dynamite
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT
THURSDAY
WWE NXT UK
Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
IMPACT Wrestling
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS and Twitch
*as of April 8, 2021
FRIDAY
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX
WWE 205 Live
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
NJPW STRONG
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: NJPW World
SUNDAY
Championship Wrestling from Hollywood
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE
WWE
William Shatner To Join Celebrity Wing Of WWE Hall Of Fame
WWE announced on Tuesday that William Shatner is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 as part of the celebrity wing.
The former Captain Kirk made his first WWE appearance in 1995 in a “King’s Court” segment with Jerry Lawler. He was then involved ringside during a Bret Hart vs. Jeff Jarrett match on Raw the following week.
William Shatner inducted “The King” into the Hall of Fame in 2007, and then guest-hosted Raw in 2010. Most recently, he was the narrator for “WWE Breaking Ground” in 2015.
This year’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will feature the 2020 and 2021 classes, and will stream exclusively on Peacock on Tuesday, April 6.
The 2020 class is comprised of JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman).
Confirmed for the 2021 class so far are Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali, and Rob Van Dam.
Wrestling News
BREAKING: WWE NXT Officially Moving To Tuesday Nights Following WrestleMania 37
After weeks of speculation, it has now been officially confirmed that WWE NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights following WrestleMania weekend.
That’s right folks, the Wednesday night wars are officially over. It has been widely reported that WWE NXT was set to move to Tuesdays, and now the company has announced it, with the black and gold brand moving to Tuesdays on April 13th.
The show will remain on the USA Network, and BT Sport (for UK viewers), and is part of a new extension with WWE’s deal with USA Network. The show will be remaining two hours with no changes set to take place to the show itself outside of the day.
WWE released the following statement:
“We are incredibly proud of our three-decade partnership with WWE and in extending USA’s NXT deal, we are further establishing our portfolio as an unrivaled home for quality WWE content,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal. “By transitioning NXT to a Tuesday timeslot where WWE has performed well in the past, we are giving our passionate fanbase more of what they love with back-to-back nights of exhilarating, live programming.”
“We are thrilled to continue WWE and NBCUniversal’s longstanding partnership with the extension of NXT on USA Network,” said Paul Triple H Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development. “The move to Tuesdays provides a new opportunity for us to grow the NXT brand and enables our partner, USA Network, to continue to build its strong portfolio of sports and entertainment programming.”
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced it was moving to Thursday nights, which means the two will not be competing. This move is also likely to help both WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite as the two shows will no longer be competing for an audience.
