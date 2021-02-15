Impact
X-Division Championship Match Announced For 2/16 IMPACT
IMPACT is wasting no time in booking a must-see X-Division Championship match following No Surrender.
On Tuesday, TJP will defend his title against Josh Alexander. Alexander earned this match on Saturday by winning a Triple Threat Revolver against Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Willie Mack, Daivari, Suicide, and Blake Christian.
.@MegaTJP defends the X-Division Championship against @Walking_Weapon TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3MGHuTNPTe
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 15, 2021
No Surrender also saw TJP retain against Rohit Raju, ensuring this dream match would happen in the near future.
Josh Alexander is a former IMPACT Tag Team Champion and is primed for a breakout singles run following the departure of his tag team partner Ethan Page.
Tuesday’s IMPACT will also feature appearances from NJPW’s Juice Robinson and David Finlay, plus more No Surrender fallout. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
AEW
Sammy Guevara Reportedly Pulled From IMPACT Tapings Over Creative Issues
According to a report by Slam Wrestling, Sammy Guevara has been pulled from IMPACT Wrestling taping over creative issues.
IMPACT and AEW have been working together for a while now, and Sammy Guevara was reportedly set to be the next wrestler to head to IMPACT. However, according to the report, that is no longer happening due to creative issues.
The report states that Chris Jericho came up with the idea of Sammy heading to the promotion after walking away from the Inner Circle, and Tony Khan agreed to that. However, Guevara reportedly voiced complains about the creative direction, and things escalated to the point of Jericho telling Sammy to return home, as he had to then contact Don Callis about the situation.
It is currently unknown what the exact issue was that Guevara had, but he was not involved in the tapings. According to the report, AEW management is concerned that this could have negatively impacted the working relationship that AEW and IMPACT has, however, Fightful.com has spoken to both sides involved and revealed it’s nothing that can’t be overcome.
While Guevara might not be heading to IMPACT, it has been confirmed that New Japan stars, Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be debuting for the company this week.
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Announces New Weekly Lead-In Show On AXS TV
IMPACT Wrestling has announced that a new weekly show titled “Before the IMPACT” will premiere this Tuesday on AXS TV.
Known as BTI, the show will be hosted by Jon Burton with Gia Miller and Josh Mathews as co-hosts. BTI was serve as the lead-in to IMPACT every week with “insider views” plus an exclusive match.
IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore explained in the press release, “BEFORE THE IMPACT will be IMPACT Wrestling’s version of a pregame show. Fans have been asking for more IMPACT action on AXS TV and we’re excited to debut a new show and format with BTI.”
Tuesday’s BTI premiere will feature Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus of Decay versus Acey Romero and Larry D of XXXL.
Impact
NJPW’s Juice Robinson & David Finlay To Appear On 2/16 IMPACT Wrestling
The Forbidden Door will not stay shut in 2021.
A vignette aired at the end of IMPACT No Surrender on Saturday to reveal that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Juice Robinson and David Finlay will appear in the IMPACT Zone this Tuesday on AXS TV.
The door has been kicked open. #NoSurrender @THEdavidfinlay @njpw1972 @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/igo7q9CAJV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 14, 2021
Their appearance is part of the ongoing relationship between IMPACT, AEW, and New Japan. In recent weeks, The Good Brothers and KENTA have appeared in AEW, while Kenny Omega, Matt Hardy, and Private Party have crossed over with IMPACT.
What will the former IWGP Tag Team Champions have to say on Tuesday? Will they have their sights set on Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s IMPACT Tag Team Championship?
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
