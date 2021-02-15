X-Division Championship Match Announced For 2/16 IMPACT

According to a report by Slam Wrestling, Sammy Guevara has been pulled from IMPACT Wrestling taping over creative issues.

IMPACT and AEW have been working together for a while now, and Sammy Guevara was reportedly set to be the next wrestler to head to IMPACT. However, according to the report, that is no longer happening due to creative issues.

The report states that Chris Jericho came up with the idea of Sammy heading to the promotion after walking away from the Inner Circle, and Tony Khan agreed to that. However, Guevara reportedly voiced complains about the creative direction, and things escalated to the point of Jericho telling Sammy to return home, as he had to then contact Don Callis about the situation.

It is currently unknown what the exact issue was that Guevara had, but he was not involved in the tapings. According to the report, AEW management is concerned that this could have negatively impacted the working relationship that AEW and IMPACT has, however, Fightful.com has spoken to both sides involved and revealed it’s nothing that can’t be overcome.

While Guevara might not be heading to IMPACT, it has been confirmed that New Japan stars, Juice Robinson and David Finlay will be debuting for the company this week.