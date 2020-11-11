X-Division Title Defense, James Storm & More Added To IMPACT Turning Point, Final Match Card

Four new matches have been announced for this Saturday’s IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point special, rounding out what should be the show’s final match card.
— X-Division Title: Rohit Raju Open Challenge
— Jordynne Grace & Tenille vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie
— Chris Sabin & James Storm vs. XXXL
— Eddie Edwards vs. Shawn Daivari
Previously Announced:
— IMPACT World Title: Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan
— Knockouts Title No DQ: Su Yung (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
— IMPACT World Tag Team Titles: The North (c) vs. Good Brothers
— Brian Myers vs. Swoggle
— Moose vs. Willie Mack
Turning Point airs this Saturday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET streaming exclusively on the IMPACT Plus app. You can, however, connect your IMPACT Plus subscription through FITE TV or order the show as a stand-alone pay-per-view for $14.99.