Impact
X-Division Title Match Announced For IMPACT Hard To Kill PPV, Possible Knockouts Title Match
The X-Division Championship match at IMPACT Wrestling’s 2021 Hard To Kill pay-per-view will be a three-way with Manik defending against both Rohit Raju and Chris Bey.
While not officially confirmed by the promotion, Taya Valkyrie has laid out the challenge to face Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.
Virtuosa vs. Wera Loca at #HardToKill? @TheTayaValkyrie has challenged @DeonnaPurrazzo for the Knockouts Championship on January 16th! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/wFpMUuwcyo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020
We also know that a surprise will be in store for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament finals at the pay-per-view. A former tag team is speculated to appear. The finals will see Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz face either Jordynne Grace and Jazz or Havok and Nevaeh.
👀#IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/9P50LZ91M6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020
With those bouts in mind, the updated pay-per-view card is listed below.
Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill
Saturday, January 16, 2020
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Impact World Champion Rich Swann & Motor City Machine Guns vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers
Impact Knockouts Championship (unconfirmed)
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
Impact X-Division Championship
Manik (c) vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey
Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. TBD
Impact
IMPACT Wrestler Of The Year & More 2020 Awards, Super X-Cup Brackets Revealed
Year-End Awards
During part one of Impact Wrestling’s year in review holiday special, the 2020 year-end awards were given out for individual stars and the best finishing move.
- Wrestler of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo
- Knockout of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo
- Tag Team of the Year: The North
- X-Division Star of the Year: Ace Austin
- Finishing Move of the Year: The Good Brothers’ Magic Killer
- One to Watch in 2021: Chris Bey
The 2020 Wrestler of the Year as voted by you – @DeonnaPurrazzo! pic.twitter.com/RhRmXWPVke
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020
Super X-Cup Brackets
The brackets are set for Impact Wrestling’s eight-man Super X-Cup tournament, which is set to kickoff at Genesis on January 9.
The first-round matches are as follows:
- Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
- Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
- KC Navaro vs. Blake Christian
BREAKING: The full brackets for the 2021 Super X-Cup at #Genesis have been revealed! pic.twitter.com/PwCwMvIJjG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2020
Tre Lamar, KC Navaro, and Blake Christian are all independent stand-outs looking to leave their mark in the new year. Meanwhile, Ace Austin will return to storylines after being absent since Bound For Glory.
Genesis, which will stream on Impact Plus, will also feature TNA World Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match.
Impact
Major Update On Madison Rayne’s Future In IMPACT Wrestling
A major cornerstone of the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division is on her way out of the wrestling business.
According to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, five-time Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne will be stepping away from her position with the company in order to accept a full-time position outside of the wrestling business. She is currently the color commentator for IMPACT alongside Josh Matthews, her real-life husband.
Rayne got her start in the midwest during the late 2000s and signed with IMPACT, then known as TNA Wrestling, in January 2009. Outside of her five runs with the Knockouts title, she was also a major member of the Beautiful People, and a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Gail Kim.
After 15 years in the business Rayne slowed down her in-ring career to rare appearances only in 2020, wrestling only a small handful of matches. In September, she wrestled her final independent match ever at Warrior Wrestling in Chicago, a tremendous bout against Kylie Rae that I had the pleasure of seeing live and producing some video packages for.
Impact
Super X-Cup Tournament Returning At Impact Wrestling Genesis
Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that the Super X-Cup tournament will return on January 9 during the next Impact Plus event Genesis. The tournament will see the top X-Division stars battle it out for the coveted Super X-Cup trophy.
Details and participant announcements are still to come, per Impact’s official Twitter account.
BREAKING: The Super X-Cup Tournament returns on January 9th at #Genesis – stars of the X-Division battle to win the prestigious trophy!
Stay tuned for more details and news about participants! pic.twitter.com/iKGmZxu76l
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 17, 2020
The tournament has been used on and off since 2003 in TNA. The last Super X-Cup champion was crowned in 2017 when Dezmond Xavier beat Taiji Ishimori in the finals. Talents such as Davey Richards, ACH, Sammy Guevara, Drago, Andrew Everett, and Idris Abraham also competed that year under the GFW/Impact banner.
Genesis will also feature TNA World Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
SPOILERS: 12/25 WWE Smackdown Results
X-Division Title Match Announced For IMPACT Hard To Kill PPV, Possible Knockouts Title Match
Big Women’s Match Announced, Street Fight To Open This Week’s WWE NXT
IMPACT Wrestler Of The Year & More 2020 Awards, Super X-Cup Brackets Revealed
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott Discusses His ‘Swerve City’ Podcast Joining The WWE Network
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting Speaks, Kenny Explains, Dynamite Diamond On The Line
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
-
Editorials1 day ago
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
-
WWE2 days ago
Bruce Prichard Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Madusa Throwing The Women’s Title In The Trash
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE News: Big E Rants About Goldberg, ‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ Season Two Guests, More
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Announces Raw Legends Night For January 4 Episode
-
WWE2 days ago
AJ Styles Reveals Who He Wants To Face At WrestleMania 37
-
WWE2 days ago
Six-Man Street Fight, Opening Segment & More Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Gives A Medical Update On Lana At WWE TLC