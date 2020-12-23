Connect with us

Impact

X-Division Title Match Announced For IMPACT Hard To Kill PPV, Possible Knockouts Title Match

Published

3 hours ago

on

The X-Division Championship match at IMPACT Wrestling’s 2021 Hard To Kill pay-per-view will be a three-way with Manik defending against both Rohit Raju and Chris Bey.

While not officially confirmed by the promotion, Taya Valkyrie has laid out the challenge to face Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.


We also know that a surprise will be in store for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament finals at the pay-per-view. A former tag team is speculated to appear. The finals will see Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz face either Jordynne Grace and Jazz or Havok and Nevaeh.

With those bouts in mind, the updated pay-per-view card is listed below.

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill
Saturday, January 16, 2020

Six-Man Tag Team Match
Impact World Champion Rich Swann & Motor City Machine Guns vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

Impact Knockouts Championship (unconfirmed)
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Impact X-Division Championship
Manik (c) vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. TBD

IMPACT Wrestler Of The Year & More 2020 Awards, Super X-Cup Brackets Revealed

Published

5 hours ago

on

Dec 22, 2020

By

Year-End Awards

During part one of Impact Wrestling’s year in review holiday special, the 2020 year-end awards were given out for individual stars and the best finishing move.

  • Wrestler of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo
  • Knockout of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo
  • Tag Team of the Year: The North
  • X-Division Star of the Year: Ace Austin
  • Finishing Move of the Year: The Good Brothers’ Magic Killer
  • One to Watch in 2021: Chris Bey

Super X-Cup Brackets

The brackets are set for Impact Wrestling’s eight-man Super X-Cup tournament, which is set to kickoff at Genesis on January 9.


The first-round matches are as follows:

  • Ace Austin vs. Suicide
  • Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
  • Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
  • KC Navaro vs. Blake Christian

Tre Lamar, KC Navaro, and Blake Christian are all independent stand-outs looking to leave their mark in the new year. Meanwhile, Ace Austin will return to storylines after being absent since Bound For Glory.

Genesis, which will stream on Impact Plus, will also feature TNA World Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match.

Major Update On Madison Rayne’s Future In IMPACT Wrestling

Published

4 days ago

on

Dec 18, 2020

By

madison rayne

A major cornerstone of the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division is on her way out of the wrestling business.

According to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, five-time Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne will be stepping away from her position with the company in order to accept a full-time position outside of the wrestling business. She is currently the color commentator for IMPACT alongside Josh Matthews, her real-life husband.


Rayne got her start in the midwest during the late 2000s and signed with IMPACT, then known as TNA Wrestling, in January 2009. Outside of her five runs with the Knockouts title, she was also a major member of the Beautiful People, and a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Gail Kim.

After 15 years in the business Rayne slowed down her in-ring career to rare appearances only in 2020, wrestling only a small handful of matches. In September, she wrestled her final independent match ever at Warrior Wrestling in Chicago, a tremendous bout against Kylie Rae that I had the pleasure of seeing live and producing some video packages for.

Super X-Cup Tournament Returning At Impact Wrestling Genesis

Published

6 days ago

on

Dec 17, 2020

By

Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that the Super X-Cup tournament will return on January 9 during the next Impact Plus event Genesis. The tournament will see the top X-Division stars battle it out for the coveted Super X-Cup trophy.

Details and participant announcements are still to come, per Impact’s official Twitter account.


The tournament has been used on and off since 2003 in TNA. The last Super X-Cup champion was crowned in 2017 when Dezmond Xavier beat Taiji Ishimori in the finals. Talents such as Davey Richards, ACH, Sammy Guevara, Drago, Andrew Everett, and Idris Abraham also competed that year under the GFW/Impact banner.

Genesis will also feature TNA World Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

