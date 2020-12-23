X-Division Title Match Announced For IMPACT Hard To Kill PPV, Possible Knockouts Title Match

The X-Division Championship match at IMPACT Wrestling’s 2021 Hard To Kill pay-per-view will be a three-way with Manik defending against both Rohit Raju and Chris Bey.

While not officially confirmed by the promotion, Taya Valkyrie has laid out the challenge to face Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.

We also know that a surprise will be in store for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament finals at the pay-per-view. A former tag team is speculated to appear. The finals will see Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz face either Jordynne Grace and Jazz or Havok and Nevaeh.

With those bouts in mind, the updated pay-per-view card is listed below.

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill

Saturday, January 16, 2020

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Impact World Champion Rich Swann & Motor City Machine Guns vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers

Impact Knockouts Championship (unconfirmed)

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Impact X-Division Championship

Manik (c) vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament finals

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. TBD