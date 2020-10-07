Jordynne Grace To Compete For X-Division Title In Bound For Glory Scramble

Four title matches have now been announced for IMPACT Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Bound for Glory.

Rohit Raju won the X-Division Championship at IMPACT Emergence, after weaseling himself into the opportunity. For more than 50 days he’s cheated and outfoxed his way through defenses, racking up debts with nearly everyone in the division – and beyond.

After being pinned by Knockout powerhouse Jordynne Grace this Tuesday night on IMPACT television, Scott D’Amore announced that Raju would have to face everyone he’s screwed over since winning the belt.

A six-way intergender scramble has been announced for Bound for Glory, with Rohit Raju defending the X-Division title against Jordynne Grace, Chris Bey, TJP, Trey Miguel and Willie Mack.

This will be the second year in a row that a woman challenges for the X-Division title at Bound for Glory, as Tessa Blanchard competed in five-way ladder match in 2019, won by Ace Austin.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-aaeR8s8kg

IMPACT Wrestling: Bound for Glory

October 24, 2020

IMPACT World Title Match

Eric Young (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match

Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

IMPACT Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae

IMPACT X-Division Title Match

Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TJP vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack