X-Division Title Match, MCMG Returns To Action, Jazz Teams With Jordynne Grace On IMPACT Wrestling This Week

Four matches have been announced for this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

The first round of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament will continue as one of women’s wrestling’s greatest legends, Jazz, returns to the ring in what could be her final performance. Jazz is looking to end her legendary career in IMPACT after announcing her retirement earlier this year. She teams with Jordynne Grace to battle outsiders Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle, who have a big opportunity to impress IMPACT management.

After a minor injury took Alex Shelley out of action for the past few weeks, the Motor City Machine Guns return to the ring this Tuesday to face off against the heavyweight hosses who – in story – injured Shelly in the first place: Larry D and Acey Romero of Team XXXL.

The self-proclaimed “Desi Hitman” Rohit Raju will also defend the X-Division Championship against Crazzy Steve on IMPACT this week. Steve scored a win over the champ last week while disguised as Suicide, thanks to a bit of outside distraction from TJP. The leader of the “Finesse Division” Chris Bey will also go one-on-one with Willie Mack.

IMPACT Wrestling airs every Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET on AXS TV but for those without access to the channel, the show streams simultaneously on Twitch for free.