Xavier Woods Plans To Keep Streaming “As Much As We Can, For As Long As We Can”

Xavier Woods has given his thoughts on the recent news that WWE is no longer allowing its talent to work with third-party platforms.

WWE is reportedly no longer willing to let its talent work with the likes of Cameo, Twitch, and YouTube, which is obviously something that is going to cause Xavier Woods some difficulties.

Woods has built up a huge fanbase with his popular UpUpDownDown gaming content, and it is something that has become very well-known even outside of the wrestling world.

During a recent newLEGACYinc Twitch stream, Woods addressed the situation with WWE.

“I don’t have any answers,” he said. “I have no answers, I have no idea what is going on. I think I’m fine, I think most people are fine, but we’ll find out. I don’t know, I’m not the person to ask. I wish I knew more, but I don’t, unfortunately. We’re gonna stream as much as we can, for as long as we can. I’m just trying to build an audience so that when I get my G4 gig, we have a built-in crew. Keep my game name alive.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Paige, who also has built up her own Twitch channel, has also given her thoughts as well, claiming she is not going to stop streaming any time soon.