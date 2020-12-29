Xavier Woods Remembers Brodie Lee In Emotional Raw Talk Appearance

Xavier Woods paid tribute to Brodie Lee on WWE Raw last night, and he continued to do that on Raw Talk after the show.

Woods wore a black armband with ‘Brodie’ written on it during his WWE Raw appearance and used his famous discus clothesline during the match as a way of paying tribute to Brodie.

Then on Raw Talk, Xavier Woods went into detail about the type of person that Brodie was, admitting that he was someone who was important to everyone in the company.

“If you never got the pleasure of meeting him, he was a fantastic human who did so much for this industry,” Woods said of Lee. “The lives that he touched and the way he made people feel… whether you were a wrestler, whether you worked on the crew, whether you were in catering, whether you were a fan.

“He is someone who isn’t just extremely important to me, but extremely important to everyone in this company, and we just really are gonna miss him, a lot. So, we love you, and we wish we could see you.”

Kofi Kingston then chimed in with his thoughts, discussing what an amazing father Brodie was, admitting that was one of his greatest traits.

“You’ve seen all the posts online on social media – he was an amazing father, it was one of the most admirable traits about him,” Kofi said. “We had so many stories back and forth about our kids because they’re kind of cut from the same cloth, we got a couple of wild boys. You know? So every WrestleMania they would always get together, they called themselves The New Day Kids, you know, and they just… it was just an amazing feeling to share that bond with him. “You know, like you said, we’ve been seeing all the posts on social media and just see how many lives he touched in the business, in the ring, but more importantly, outside of the ring with all the family stuff. Like Woods said, he’s going to be dearly missed, his presence is going to be missed, and yeah, it’s crazy. It’s crazy.”

Xavier Woods then finished by urging everyone to take an extra second to just remember Lee and the man that he was.