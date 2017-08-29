Xavier Woods Reportedly Suffered A Serious Knee Injury At WWE Live Event

The New Day may have just lost one of its members due to an injury, as Wrestling Inc is reporting that Xavier Woods may have suffered a serious knee injury at Monday’s WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Below is an excerpt from Wrestling Inc’s live event report:

“WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated The New Day and Breezango with a quick roll up on Kofi Kingston. Xavier Woods appeared to have injured his knee when hitting a roll through DDT. After the match, Xavier was carried to the back by Kofi, Big E and WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann.”