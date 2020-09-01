Xavier Woods Reveals Vince McMahon Didn’t Like His D-Von Dudley Tribute

Xavier Woods recently recalled taking a 3-D through the table by the Dudley Boyz and how Vince McMahon didn’t approve of his selling.

The moment came following the Dudleyz return to WWE where they made The New Day their first targets, attacking them as Woods went through the table. He decided to pay homage to D-Von with his classic twitch as he sells, and while Xavier enjoyed it, the WWE Chairman did not.

“After they put me through the table — you guys have seen D-Von wrestle, he has that twitch sell. In my head, literally in the moment I’m up in the air for the 3-D, I’m like ‘I’m gonna D-Von sell,’ and I did it. My leg is twitching and some people got it. When we got to the back — We in the the New Day, we don’t get chastised much. We have been before, but this made me nervous. Everything was great, the crowd was losing their minds, we’re high-fiving and hugging. I see Vince over there and he’s like, ‘Hey, come here.’ The three of us start walking over and he goes, ‘No, just Woods.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, no.’ You start racking your brain of what you did. He goes, ‘great stuff out there taking the 3-D through the table, it looked away, but that sell? It’s not the 80s anymore, kid.’ In my heart, I knew I did the right thing to pay homage to D-Von, but I definitely didn’t do it again,” recalled Xavier on Table Talk with D-Von Dudley.

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.