XFL Cancels Remainder Of 2020 Season Due To Coronavirus

The XFL has officially announced the cancellation of all remaining games for the 2020 season, bringing the league’s return to an abrupt end just five weeks into play.

It was previously reported that this weekend’s games would be played without fans in attendance, due to the increasing threat of global epidemic COVID-19 (coronavirus).

With major events including E3 and Coachella being cancelled/postponed, and other major sports leagues including the NBA and NHL putting their seasons on pause, it was expected that the XFL would be following suit. We still await a final decision on the status of WrestleMania 36.

For what it’s worth, the XFL league leader at the end of five weeks of play were the Houston Roughnecks with an undefeated 5-0 win record.