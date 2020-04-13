XFL Officially Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, League Statement

Alpha Entertainment, the parent company of the XFL, has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following the unexpected cancellation of its comeback season after only five weeks of play.

The league has issued the following statement:

“The XFL quickly captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of people who love football. Unfortunately, as a new enterprise, we were not insulated from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Accordingly, we have filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. This is a heartbreaking time for many, including our passionate fans, players and staff, and we are thankful to them, our television partners, and the many Americans who rallied to the XFL for the love of football.”

According to ESPN, all employees were paid through April 12, including any unspent vacation time. One source reportedly noted that the XFL could actually be sold to another outside party during the bankruptcy.