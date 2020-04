ESPN is reporting that the XFL has laid off the majority of its staff, except for a “handful of executives.” They have suspended all operations, and there is currently no plan for a 2021 season. The XFL launched in January of this year, but saw the 2020 cut down early by the recent outbreak of COVID-19.

The XFL was Vince McMahon & Alpha Entertainment’s vision for a new kind of professional football, based on the league that McMahon founded in 2001.