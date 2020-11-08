Young Bucks Defeat FTR To Capture World Tag Team Titles At AEW Full Gear

The Young Bucks defeated FTR to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships this Saturday night at AEW Full Gear, live on pay-per-view, in a clash of tag titans many years in the making.

Matt Jackson came into the bout with an injured ankle after being jumped by FTR this past Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. The score was somewhat evened when Dax Harwood inadvertently punched the ring post several minutes into the action, splitting open his fist and creating a target for the challengers as well.

Both teams included plenty of throwbacks to their earlier work. The Bucks brought back moves that hadn’t used in quite some time, and Matt even included a physical shoutout to former Elite member Marty Scurll, snapping Dax’s fingers.

FTR at one point channeled former NXT rivals Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, using DIY’s “Meeting in the Middle” finisher for a close nearfall towards the end of the match.

In the end, it was Cash Wheeler’s own ego and poor decision-making that cost FTR the world tag team titles. Frustrated after being taken to the absolute limit, Cash pulled out a surprise superkick to catch Matt Jackson off guard. He then tried to execute a springboard 450 splash, throwing the team’s “No Flips Just Fists” mantra – and the belts – out the window.