The Young Bucks made a controversial announcement on Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite that has understandably divided fans in their responses.

The high-flying tag team innovators revealed, much like fellow EVP Cody Rhodes before them, that if they fail in their quest to defeat FTR for the world tag team titles at AEW Full Gear, they duo will never challenge for the gold again.

The Bucks took to Twitter on Thursday following the announcement to clarify why they added the additional stipulation to their big title fight, claiming that they needed to put themselves in a “no-lose situation” heading into the pay-per-view.

“There’s so much more to this than just a ‘dream match.’ It’s the impossible match that nobody saw ever happening, and it’s been brewing for years. It’s the clash of two polar opposite styles. They think they’re the best at what they do, and we think we’re the best. They’re a throwback retro team, while we have fought for years to usher in new ideas.” “But most importantly for us, this is a story about overcoming failure. We failed in the tag team tournament. We failed in our tag team title match against Hangman and Kenny. We failed in the tag team gauntlet. It’s time to put ourselves in a no fail situation. Our backs are now against the wall, and we’ve got to bet on ourselves. If we don’t win, we’ll never challenge for the tag titles ever again. No more failing.”

The battle between the Young Bucks and FTR – formerly known as The Revival during their successful run in WWE NXT, and less successful run on the WWE main roster – has been brewing for years. The name “FTR” even came from an explicit chant, “F*** The Revival”, that The Elite encouraged their fans to use long, long before All Elite Wrestling was even conceived.