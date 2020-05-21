Young Bucks & Hangman Page Return To Save Kenny Omega On AEW Dynamite

Some of All Elite Wrestling’s major heavy-hitters returned to television this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, on the eve of the promotion’s biggest annual pay-per-view event.

Broken Matt Hardy scored a victory over Sammy Guevara in the show’s main event, but the Inner Circle appeared on the tron following the match and assaulted Kenny Omega with a baseball bat.

While Hardy left the venue and rushed across the street to TIAA Band Field to save his ally, both Matt and Nick Jackson made their long-awaited return to help even the odds!

So good to see The Young Bucks back in the mix 👏👏👏 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xAEKTP5lsE — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 21, 2020

The Young Bucks were not the only stars to return to action. Hangman Adam Page also ran halfway across the massive football field to join in the fight. Eventually The Broken Elite were able to fend off The Inner Circle, sending them packing.

The two factions are set to face off in the first ever Stadium Stampede match this Saturday night at AEW Double or Nothing, live on pay-per-view. The 10-man war will put a wrestling ring on the 50-yard-line and the wrestlers involved will have access to the entire arena – may the best team win.

This was the first time that The Elite were back together since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It looks like there’s still a bit of tension within the team, however, as the Hangman sauntered off on his own as soon as The Inner Circle had been dealt with, rather than celebrating with the rest of the group.