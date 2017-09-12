The Young Bucks Want Hulk Hogan To Walk Them To The Ring At Next Year’s Wrestle Kingdom

The Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated, where they said that they would love to have Hulk Hogan accompany them to the ring at next year’s Wrestle Kingdom event.

“I’d love to welcome Hulk [Hogan] in,” said Matt. “He’s honestly my favorite wrestler of all time, so working with him in any capacity would be fun.”

“I’d love to have him walk us down the aisle at the Tokyo Dome while the three of us play air guitar,” added Nick. “That would be a dream come true.”

If Hogan ever does return to WWE, it’ll likely be at a WrestleMania event. So, he’ll probably be free to walk The Young Bucks down to the ring at next year’s Wrestle Kingdom show, unless WWE decides to bring him back prior to WrestleMania 34.