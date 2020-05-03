Zack Ryder Confirms He Won’t Be Teaming With Curt Hawkins Anymore

Despite the fact they’ve spent huge parts of their WWE careers as a tag team, including their most recent spells in the company, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins will not continue teaming post-WWE.

Both Ryder and Hawkins were part of the recent WWE releases, but it appears they will be going their separate ways when they can get back in the ring. Ryder hosted an Instagram Q&A recently where he spoke about the topic.

“So, Brian and I talked about this. We are not teaming,” he said. “We are not teaming anywhere unless– one of the things we want to do is we do the Major Wrestling Figure live podcasts, but we’d like to put on live wrestling shows. I would love to team with him in that environment or I’d love to wrestle like the Rock N’ Roll Express or the Headbangers. But other than that, we’re going our own separate ways.”

Ryder also spoke about how he felt when WWE officially released him from the company, comparing it to the film, “The Monster Squad.”

“When I got released it felt like, if you’ve ever seen The Monster Squad, at the end, Rudy shoots the Wolfman with the silver bullet and right before the Wolfman dies, he turns back into his human form and he says, ‘thank you.’ That’s what I felt like when I got released,” he would say.

H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.