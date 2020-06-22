Zack Ryder Files For New Trademarks On “Major Wrestling Federation

Zack Ryder is clearly continuing to prepare for his life away from WWE as he has now filed for several new trademarks ahead of his new venture.
Ryder has filed for trademarks on both “Major Wrestling Federation” as well as “MWF.”
The description reads:
G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of action figures and professional wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of action figures and professional wrestling; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.