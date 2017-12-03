Zack Ryder Has A Message for For His Former Bro, Why Has Aiden English Aligned Himself With Rusev? (Videos)

Last week, we saw Mojo Rawley turning on his former Hype Bro partner, Zack Ryder thus breaking up the tag team, afterwards saying that the landscape had changed and the Hype Bros are dead.

Zack Ryder has posted a message that was Tweeted out by WWE, saying that while the Hype Bros might be dead, the feud with Ryder and Rawley is just getting started.

Why has Aiden English Aligned Himself With Rusev?

As we have seen over recent weeks, Aiden English has been promoting Rusev, singing to him, about him, and promoting my new favorite holiday, Rusev Day. English formerly was in a tag team with Simon Gotch and had gone as far as winning the NXT Tag Team Championships, but after Gotch’s release, has found himself alongside the Bulgarian Brute.

English says that Rusev is the most underrated powerhouse in this or any generation, and it’s a match made in heaven with the most charismatic presence and voice to be on television.