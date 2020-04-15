Zack Ryder Released From WWE

We can now officially confirm that Zack Ryder was among the many WWE Superstars and employees released by the company this afternoon.

Vince McMahon held a conference call earlier in the day announcing company-wide cuts and furloughs at every level, due to the financial difficulties facing businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The list of confirmed releases now extends to dozens of Superstars, legends, backstage producers, referees, announcers, etc.

Ryder signed a WWE developmental contract in 2006, and was brought to television in 2007 as an Edge look-a-like along with his tag team partner Curt Hawkins, who was also released in today’s round of cuts.

Over his 13 years on WWE television Ryder had numerous memorable moments, including winning the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match at WrestleMania.