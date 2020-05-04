Zack Ryder Reveals He Was Told He Was A “Mark For Himself” By WWE

Zack Ryder was one of the names released by WWE recently, much to the surprise of most people and he recently spoke to his fans via an Instagram Q&A about a range of topics.

One of those was about his time as the Internet Champion, a title that he created on his YouTube channel and managed to make incredibly popular. However, it never transitioned onto WWE in terms of merchandise, and Ryder revealed that WWE didn’t want allow him to.

Ryder claimed that he was told he was a “mark for himself” and he believes that there was a lot of money lost by not doing it.

“So I was presenting it to someone to, you know, to get approval to wear it on television,” said Cardona on Instagram. “I was denied and I was told that I’m a mark for myself, which isn’t true. But like I said, I didn’t actually think I was the Million Dollar Champion or the Internet champion. I explained. It’s just like the Million Dollar Championship, right? It’s an accessory. It’s cool because with a gimmick and you could have sold these things. You could have made a killing selling these things, the foam, the replicas. But that did not happen. I never wore that on WWE programming, but it’s in the video game. There’s a T-shirt with it and my action figure. but I never wore it on TV.” He continued, “I think there was some money lost, a lot of money lost, especially at that time. Like I said, replicas of the foam stuff they sell at the events, like the merchandise stuff or even, you know, Mattel, you know, toy belts, but whatever. It’s definitely my most prized possession.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)