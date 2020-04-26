Zack Ryder Reveals Legend-Inspired Ring Gear He Plans To Wear In Wrestling Return

Matt Cardona, better known by his WWE ring name Zack Ryder, has uploaded a photo of some unworn ring gear inspired by his trainer and fellow Long Island superstar, the ECW triple crown champion Mikey Whipwreck.

“I originally planned to wear this gear in 2016 but didn’t,” Ryder tweeted. “It is inspired by my wrestling trainer @mikeywhipwreck_. I had planned to wear it a few more times, but for one reason or another, I didn’t get to wear it. I can’t wait to wrestle again and finally wear this.”

Cardona was released from WWE earlier this month as a part of the company’s large scale cutbacks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He spent nearly 15 years with the company, and won the Intercontinental and United States Championships.