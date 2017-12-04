Gareb Sheamus’ Ace Universe will be holding its first ever pop culture convention this Friday at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, New York. The event will feature appearances by The Undertaker, The Bella Twins and Corey Graves. You can get more information at AceUniverse.com.

Zack Ryder Talks Hype Bros Split

After being attacked by his former Hype Bros partner Mojo Rawley on Smackdown Live last week, Zack Ryder has released the following video addressing the attack. Ryder calls the Hype Bros split a “blessing in disguise”, and adds that while the tag team is finished, things between him and Rawley are just getting started:

Mojo Rawley has also addressed the Hype Bros split on Twitter, noting that he has undergone a “rebirth” in WWE, and that this past week has been very peaceful for him.

The Miz & Curtis Axel Game

UpUpDownDown has released the following video:

“The Miztourage comes to blows! Can THE MIZ a.k.a. The Moneymaker lead the Cleveland Browns to victory over his friend CURTIS AXEL a.k.a. Cold Beer? The winner heads to the RAW Finals!”