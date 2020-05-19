Zelina Vega Kicks Out Austin Theory, But He Gets Picked Up By Another Group

It was certainly an interesting night for Austin Theory on WWE Raw this week which was full of major ups and downs for him.

After tensions within the group last week, things imploded on WWE Raw last night between Zelina Vega’s crew and Theory was the one who suffered from it. He accidentally cost Angel Garza and Andrade the match against Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens, and Vega didn’t take it very well.

She instructed her men to destroy Theory and they wasted no time in leaving the young prodigy laying flat on his back.

However, it wasn’t all bad for the former WWE NXT Superstar as later in the night he was recruited by the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins. Just as he did with Murphy, Rollins saw Theory sat at the side of the barricade downbeat during Murphy’s match with Aleister Black.

He brought him up and Theory helped Murphy destroy Black as the three men stood tall at the end, with Rollins clearly having a brand now disciple.