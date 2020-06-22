Zelina Vega Recalls First Being Rejected By WWE

Zelina Vega recently appeared on the New Day’s ‘Feel The Power’ podcast where she discussed originally being rejected by WWE.

While Vega is now working as a major part of WWE, managing both Angel Garza and Andrade, when she first tried to get signed with the company, WWE actually rejected her. Vega spoke about that situation and how it led to her being heartbroken.

“I was too young, I didn’t think about the future, just right here right now. I looked good and felt good. I remember being at the tryout and asking Norman Smiley if there is anything else I need to show you guys, and he said ‘no, I think you’re good and we got all we needed’. I felt really good. And then I got a call from Tye Bailey and he was saying ‘maybe spend some more time training,’ whatever he was saying, I just heard ‘no’ and I just started bawling my eyes out. I was so heartbroken that I didn’t get there.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions.)