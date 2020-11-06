Zelina Vega Reveals Andrade Was Supposed To Drop The US Title To Aleister Black

Zelina Vega was a recent guest on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast where she revealed an interesting angle that almost happened in WWE.

Vega was discussing a potential on-screen partnership with her real-life husband, Aleister Black, and she revealed that Andrade almost dropped the United States Title to Black during their feud in WWE.

She revealed the plan was to have Andrade drop the title to Black and then have Zelina be confused as to what she should do due to her relationship with both men.

“With Andrade, Aleister was our enemy. What do they call it, sleeping with the enemy? There’s a huge conspiracy, like, ‘Oh my God, the reason Andrade lost the title is because of her.’ If only it was really like that, cause that’s actually kind of cool, but that’s not the case. I’ve seen if real life bleeds into storylines that it can be a little messy. I didn’t want it and Aleister didn’t want it either. In storyline, Aleister and Zelina have nothing in common and hate each other. For people who know, it’s cool to see. There have been a few matches where Andrade and I against Aleister and there’s been certain looks I’ve given and you can see the confusion. I like doing stuff like that. Like an easter egg,” she said. “Initially, we were supposed to drop our United States Championship to Aleister and we were going to add the element of my confusion into it. It didn’t end up happening, one got hurt and there’s another whole thing. I wanted to keep the reality of people believing that more than anything else. It’s nice to keep it just for us, but also keep the storylines fresh and believable.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

In the end, Andrade dropped the title to Apollo Crews, with Aleister Black still yet to hold a title on the main roster.